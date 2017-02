Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 40 Highland Ave, Millinocket, Maine For more information: 2077239615

The February Soup Luncheon at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 40 Highland Ave. in Millinocket will be on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 from 11:00 to 12:30. The menu will feature a variety of soups, biscuit, an assortment of cakes, and a beverage for $7.

