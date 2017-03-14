Soup and Pie Social Fundraiser & Raffle

Saturday, March 18, 2017 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Palermo Community Library, 2789 Route 3, Palermo, ME
For more information: 207-993-6088; palermo.lib.me.us
The Palermo Community Library sponsors its very popular semi-annual Soup and Pie Social Fundraiser on Saturday, March 18, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The cost is $2.50 for a delicious bowl of homemade soup and $2.50 for a slice of pie. Children 5 and under are free. Whole pies are for sale for $15.00
Come help make this library fundraiser a great success while you visit with your neighbors, meet new neighbors and take a chance on the raffles. The library is located at 2789 Route 3. For more information call 993-6088 or email palermo@palermo.lib.me.us or visit www.palermo.lib.me.us.
Photo Caption: Many delicious soups. Photo by: Kipp Jacques
