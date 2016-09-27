Sound*Celebrations (Soul-centered Concerts)

Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth, 121 Bucksport Rd., Ellsworth, ME - Maine For more information: 207-441-2785; beaminglightcoaching.com

Improvisational pianist James Ballard will present two interactive Sound*Celebration concerts as part of his Maine tour. The Santa Fe musician and composer will offer the first “soul-centered” concert on Sunday, October 2 from 6-7:30 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth, 121 Bucksport Rd. The concert will help raise funds for the CROP Hunger Walk taking place on Sunday.

The second concert will be on Wednesday, October 5 from 6:30-8 pm at the Bagaduce Music Lending Library (BMLL) Performance Hall, 49 South St., Blue Hill. A portion of the proceeds will benefit BMLL.

The Sound*Celebration concerts will include piano improvisation, vocal improvisation, and audience participation. This is not a typical soloist-oriented concert. Each program is unique in that Ballard channels the music for the people in attendance, including playing special Soul*Songs for selected audience members.

Cost: $25 (pre-order); $30 at the door. However, no one will be turned away for lack of funds. For more info or to order tickets, please contact Eileen Mielenhausen at Healing & Expressive Arts Retreats of Maine, (207) 441-2785 or eileen.mielenhausen@gmail.com.

