Sound*Celebration (a Soul-centered Concert)

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bagaduce Music Lending Library's Performance Hall, 49 South St., Blue Hill, ME - Maine For more information: 207-441-2785; beaminglightcoaching.com

Santa Fe musician and composer James Ballard will present a Sound*Celebration concert in Blue Hill on Wednesday, October 5 from 6:30-8 pm at the Bagaduce Music Lending Library (BMLL) Performance Hall, 49 South St., Blue Hill. A portion of the proceeds will benefit BMLL.

The Sound*Celebration concerts will include piano improvisation, vocal improvisation, and audience participation. This is not a typical soloist-oriented concert. Each program is unique in that Ballard channels the music for the people in attendance, including playing special Soul*Songs for selected audience members.

Cost: $25 (pre-order); $30 at the door. However, no one will be turned away for lack of funds. For more info or to order tickets, please contact EileenMielenhausen at Healing & Expressive Arts Retreats of Maine, (207) 441-2785 or eileen.mielenhausen@gmail.com

