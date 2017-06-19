Community

SOUL BENDERS SUPPORT EARTH’S HEALING June 24 in Brooksville

By nancy boothby
Posted June 19, 2017, at 10:51 a.m.

Saturday, June 24, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Brooksville Community Center, Buck's Harbor, Brooksville, Maine

For more information: healingturtleisland.org

Come out for this Soul Benders Benefit dance, food sale and silent auction Saturday June 24th 6-9pm at Brooksville Community Center in Bucks Harbor. This is a benefit for the ‘Healing Turtle Island’ event July 14-18, in Passadumkeag, a large gathering of people believing the earth & mankind need spiritual rejuvenation through healing ceremonies offered by members of the global indigenous communities (info at facebook.com/sacredinstructions or healingturtleisland.org).

This significant silent auction, starting at 6pm,  features items from the Blue Hill Farmers’ Market vendors,  local talented and generous donors, and supportive folks and services of  the Bangor and Portland communities.  Soul Benders is the extraordinary local band rooted in Tinder Hearth to which the most obstinate dancers find themselves rising,  swaying,  and moving to the lively,  dynamically varied music.

