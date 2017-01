Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/songwriter-sessions-begin/

Songwriters meet again this winter on Tuesday evenings in preparation for the June Library Coffeehouse. Come find a fun-loving group supportive of songwriting at all levels!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →