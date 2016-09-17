Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Broad Bay Congregational United Church of Christ, 941 Main St, Waldoboro, Maine For more information: 207 832 6898; BroadBayChurch.org

Broad Bay Church Congregational United Church of Christ is sponsoring a concert on October 14 at 7 PM entitled Songs for the Silenced: Using Voice to End Violence, to benefit New Hope for Women as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The concert will feature Maine-ly Harmony, an organization of woman of all ages who enjoy blending their voices in a cappella barbershop harmony style of singing. This concert is a fundraiser for New Hope for Women, which offers support to women, men, and children in Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Waldo Counties affected by domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking, and provides educational resources to assist those communities in creating a safer and healthier future.

