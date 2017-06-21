Something New to Celebrate: Summer Time Reading.

When children don’t read in the summer, they lose two months of reading skills. That’s two months every summer, adding up to a vast achievement disparity by the end of high school. The non-profit Island Readers & Writers hopes to help bridge this gap with its first ever POP UP TENT, full of good reads and great authors.

The IRW’s bright orange tent will be OPEN for BUSINESS at the Marina (near the farmer’s market) in Northeast Harbor, on July 6th. Acclaimed authors will be signing their latest works, and children can pore over IRW’s summer reading list, urging all children to “ Sail Away on a Good Read.” The list, all volunteer-curated, showcases more than thirty books.

“We look for the hidden gems,” says Jenna Beaulieu, IRW’s book list editor. “We’re spotlighting the diversity of children’s literature.” Beaulieu promises, “Anybody that looks at this list will find something they’ll want to read.”

And kids will want to read, if they meet an author, says Sheila Blackman, a volunteer reader for IRW. “It’s astounding how the kids respond, ‘this person actually wrote this book, and drew these pictures!’ It makes it real for the child.” And the result? An interested reader, says Blackman, “You win them over one at a time.” Children can meet authors twice this month under IRW’s orange tent.

POP UP TENT – Northeast Harbor Marina, July 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chris Van Dusen – Hattie & Hudson

Rebekah Raye – The Secret Bay, Swimming Home

Hope Rowan – Ten Days in Acadia: A Kids’ Hiking Guide to

Mount Desert Island

POP UP TENT – Southwest Harbor, Pemetic Green, July 21, 10 a.m.to 2 p.m.

Kimberly Ridley – The Secret Bay

Kathryn Lasky- Night Witches, Newton’s Rainbow

Linda Greenlaw – Shiver Hitch

Christine Baker Kline – Orphan Train Girl

Each author will be available for one hour. A full schedule is available at www.islandreadersandwriters.org/events.

