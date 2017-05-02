Some Theatre Company to present ‘Gruesome Playground Injuries’ June 1-4

Posted May 02, 2017, at 9:50 a.m.

Thursday, June 1, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday, June 2, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 3, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, June 4, 2017 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Keith Anderson Community House, 19 Bennoch Road, Orono, Maine

For more information: 207-356-6501; sometheatrecompany.com

ORONO, Maine — Some Theatre Company will present the dark comedy “Gruesome Playground Injuries” by Rajiv Joseph and directed by Erryn Bard, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, June 1-3, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4, at Keith Anderson Community House, 19 Bennoch Road.

Love can hurt…more often than not, the pain is emotional, but in the case of “Scar” crossed lovers, Doug and Kayleen, love hurts in a serious and physical way — as in, the pain that comes from cuts, scrapes and even lost body parts. Spanning the course of 30 years, this couple’s twisted and unhealthy romance is the focus of Rajiv Joseph’s dark comedy, “Gruesome Playground Injuries.”

Contains mature themes and language.

Tickets are $10, $25 VIP Patron of the Arts Package. The box office can be reached at 356-6501 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and until two hours before performances. Tickets and additional information are available online at www.sometheatrecompany.com .

