Wednesday, June 21, 2017 4:15 a.m. to 6:15 a.m.

Location: Schooner Olad, 29 Main St, Camden, Maine For more information: 207-236-232; maineschooners.com

Start the summer off right. Watch the sun rise over the islands of Penobscot Bay on the longest day of the year; Coffee, tea, pastries, muffins and fresh fruit will be served.

