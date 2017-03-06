SOLO Wilderness First Aid & American Heart Association CPR/ AED

Saturday, March 25, 2017 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 26, 2017 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Waldo County Technical Center, 1022 Waterville Rd, Belfast, Maine For more information: 2075684502

Maine Guide and Wilderness EMT Nancy Zane will be offering a SOLO Wilderness First Aid (WFA) and American Heart Association CPR course at the Waldo County Technical Center in Belfast Maine on March 25 – 26, 2017 . WFA will be held both Saturday and Sunday from 8:00AM – 4:30PM. CPR will be held Saturday from 4:30Pm -6:30PM . WFA is the perfect course for the outdoor enthusiast or trip leader who wants a basic level of first aid training for short trips with family, friends, and outdoor groups. It focuses on the basic skills of: Response and Assessment, Musculoskeletal Injuries, Environmental Emergencies, Survival Skills, Soft Tissue Injuries, and Medical Emergencies. Cost for WFA is 150.00 and includes 2 year certification, book and WFA map. Cost for CPR os 35.00 and includes a 2 year certification. Contact nancyszane@gmail.com to register or for more information.

