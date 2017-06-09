Solarize MDI heads into Final Month with Strong Momentum

With just over one month to go in Solarize MDI, a bulk-purchasing solar program for homes and businesses on Mount Desert Island, more than 146 kilowatts of solar projects have been contracted across the island. A Climate to Thrive, whose goal is to achieve energy independence for Mount Desert Island by 2030, is spearheading Solarize MDI with an eye on at least 200 kilowatts of additional solar installations on MDI this year. Through July 15, homeowners and businesses in the towns of Mount Desert, Bar Harbor, Southwest Harbor, and Tremont can participate in this group program for grid-tied solar electric installations.

Solarize MDI projects are designed and installed by ReVision Energy of Liberty, with the first installations scheduled for this month. “The goal of a solarize campaign is to increase the adoption of grid-tied solar electric systems through a competitive-tiered pricing structure,” says John Luft, ReVision Energy’s branch manager. Savings for all participants increase as more home and business owners sign installation contracts: “In effect,” says Luft, “the more participants, the bigger the available discount for everyone.”

One of the first Solarize MDI installations will take place at Classic Boat Shop in Bernard, founded in 1996 by Jean and Margaret Beaulieu. “We have always wanted to incorporate solar into our energy mix and even designed our buildings for that eventual purpose,” says Jean. “We also have always felt that it was the right thing to do for our environment. The timing and the economics are right so we are excited to finally be achieving this goal of on-site solar energy production to run our business more sustainably – saving money is just the added bonus.” In addition to net-energy billing, or accrued solar credits with Emera Maine, there is a 30% federal tax credit available for solar installations, as well as average additional discount through Solarize MDI of $1,500 for a typical residential system. Community solar farm memberships are available as well.

Additionally, according to Joe Blotnik, A Climate to Thrive’s Project Coordinator, “A solar array can also power heat pumps to reduce heating costs and charge a zero emissions electric vehicle for driving around the island.”

For more information regarding this Solarize MDI, visit www.solarizemdi.org or call (207) 589-4171.

