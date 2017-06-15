Community

Solar Open House in Bangor!

By Karen Marysdaughter
Posted June 15, 2017, at 11:40 a.m.

Thursday, June 29, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Solar Home, 71 Seventeenth St., Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-930-5440; bangormaine.gov/gbs

On Thursday, June 29, from 5:30 to 7:00 pm, at 71 Seventeenth Street, Greater Bangor Solarize is sponsoring a Solar Open House. The public is invited to see and learn about a local home’s solar electric system, and the benefits of participating in Greater Bangor Solarize, a bulk purchasing program that reduces solar costs for participants.

In 2016 Tom & Jane White-Hassler decided to relocate to Maine and purchased an older house in Bangor. After investing in energy efficient insulation, windows & appliances, they decided it made sense to power their home with sustainable renewable energy. Their contractor, House Revivers, installed a 5.6 kilowatt solar electric system on the south-facing roof of their house.

“Our decision to install solar panels was born in idealism rather than economics,” says Tom White-Hassler. But he & Jane found that “this past winter we immediately started realizing lower electric bills. Midday on Christmas we were generating 5.4kW/hr. Although we won’t have thorough data until we’ve experienced a whole year, we appear to be approaching net-zero energy consumption. We’ve decided that being idealistic can be compatible with being economical.”

Across the country, Solarize campaigns have been introduced at the neighborhood, municipal, county, and regional level, creating jobs, lowering energy bills, and decreasing carbon footprints. Solarize campaigns have taken place in Freeport, central Maine, mid-coast Maine, and on Mt. Desert Island.

There is an incentive to purchase in 2017 due to upcoming changes to net metering and a significant cost decrease that occurred last year due to an unexpected drop in solar module prices. As a result, pricing in 2017 is lower than 2016 and buyers will be grandfathered for 15 years under Maine’s current net metering rules, which give them a credit for all excess electricity produced.

Home or business owners within a 10 mile radius of Bangor are eligible to participate. Sign-up deadline to qualify for the discount is September 20, 2017.

This post was contributed by a community member.

