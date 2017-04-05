Solar for the Homeowner

Solar For Homeowner Thursday, April 13th
ReVision Energy
Solar For Homeowner Thursday, April 13th
By Holly Noyes
Posted April 05, 2017, at 9:52 a.m.

Thursday, April 13, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: COE SPACE, 48 Columbia Street, Bangor , Maine

For more information: 207-589-4171; revisionenergy.com

Join ReVision Energy for an in-depth discussion of current solar options and technology, including community solar farms, solar for non-profits. For more information or to RSVP, call Holly at 207.589.4171 or email hnoyes@revisionenergy.com.

Coespace

Thursday, April 13th 2017

6:00-7:30pm

48 Columbia St

Bangor, ME

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. A Finnish company wants to build ‘flying boats’ in MaineA Finnish company wants to build ‘flying boats’ in Maine
  2. LePage administration paid $315K for a consultant to rethink child care, then did nothingLePage administration paid $315K for a consultant to rethink child care, then did nothing
  3. Shuttered Maine paper mill owner sues hopeful buyer, says it has other suitorsShuttered Maine paper mill owner sues hopeful buyer, says it has other suitors
  4. Angus King comes out against Supreme Court nominee GorsuchAngus King comes out against Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch
  5. Man arrested, accused of walking across railroad trestle to avoid Canadian customs

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs