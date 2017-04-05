Solar for the Homeowner

Thursday, April 13, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: COE SPACE, 48 Columbia Street, Bangor , Maine
For more information: 207-589-4171; revisionenergy.com
Join ReVision Energy for an in-depth discussion of current solar options and technology, including community solar farms, solar for non-profits. For more information or to RSVP, call Holly at 207.589.4171 or email hnoyes@revisionenergy.com.
