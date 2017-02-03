Solar for the Homeowner: Powering Maine Homes with the Sun

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information: 207-589-4171; revisionenergy.com/

The options for homeowners looking to adopt solar are expanding with EV chargers, new battery storage technology and community solar

CAMDEN and ROCKLAND, ME – Join representatives from ReVision Energy for two upcoming solar workshops on how homeowners can utilize the sun to power all their energy needs here in Maine.

The focus of each workshop will include solar energy options as well as discussion about battery storage and EV chargers for homeowners. Guests will have the opportunity to learn how solar electric (photovoltaic) systems, especially when paired with heat pump technology for supplemental space heating and water heating, are a cost-effective way to immediately reduce fuel usage. Current system pricing, the 30% solar federal tax credit, loan programs, power purchase agreements for non-profits, and community solar farm options in Maine will also be discussed, as well as potential changes to net-billing rules and other solar policies.

The workshops will be held on two different dates and locations. On Tuesday, February 21 the workshop will be held at the Rockland Public Library, 80 Union Street in Rockland, and on Thursday, February 23 at Lord Camden Inn, 24 Main Street in Camden – the presentations begin promptly at 6:00pm.

ReVision Energy, with locations in Liberty and Portland, ME; Brentwood and Concord, NH; and Middleton, MA has installed more than 5,000 residential and commercial solar energy systems across northern New England, including local installations at the Town of Lincolnville Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Dental Care, Rollins & Sons Auto, Midcoast Habitat for Humanity, Camden Hills Regional High School, the Lincolnville Community Library, Riley School, the Hope General Store, the Camden Riverhouse Hotel, and the Country Inn.

Guests are encouraged to come by with questions and their electric bills, and will have the opportunity to sign up for a free solar site evaluation; this event is free and open to the public, and all are welcome.

More information is available at www.revisionenergy.com or by calling (207) 589-4171.

