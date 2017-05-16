Solar Energy Information Session in Belfast

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Belfast Free Library, 106 High Street, Belfast , ME
For more information: 207-548-1100; sundog.solar
Solar prices have never been lower! Solarize Midcoast Maine program participants receive discounted solar pricing.
Come meet Sundog Solar, the Solarize Midcoast Maine installer, learn about the benefits of solar power, and get a free consultation about solar energy for your home.
