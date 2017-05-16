Community

Solar Energy Information Session in Belfast

By Chuck Piper,
Posted May 16, 2017, at 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Belfast Free Library, 106 High Street, Belfast , ME

For more information: 207-548-1100; sundog.solar

Solar prices have never been lower! Solarize Midcoast Maine program participants receive discounted solar pricing.

Come meet Sundog Solar, the Solarize Midcoast Maine installer, learn about the benefits of solar power, and get a free consultation about solar energy for your home.

