Solar Celebration at the Damariscotta Baptist Church

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Damariscotta Baptist Church, 4 Bristol Road, Damariscotta, Maine For more information: 207-589-4171; revisionenergy.com

Solar panels will be up and running in time for the celebration on February 25

DAMARISCOTTA, ME – Join members of the Damariscotta Baptist Church and representatives from ReVision Energy to celebrate the installation of 56 solar panels atop the church’s south-facing roof, scheduled to be installed later this month.

Guests will have the opportunity to learn how the church is utilizing solar energy, in conjunction with heat pumps, to lock in long-term energy savings while reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Additionally, representatives on site will review how solar energy works and how non-profits like the Damariscotta Baptist Church can benefit from solar energy through Power Purchase Agreements, which allow schools, municipalities and other non-profit institutions to install solar at no upfront costs.

The celebration is scheduled for Saturday, February 25th at 10:00am at the Damariscotta Baptist Church, located at 4 Bristol Road. The event is free and open to the public, and all are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

ReVision Energy, with locations in Liberty and Portland, ME; Brentwood and Concord, NH; and Middleton, MA has installed more than 5,000 residential and commercial solar energy systems across northern New England, including midcoast installations at the Boothbay Region YMCA, Kieve-Wavus Education, the Waldoboro Public Library, and The Morris Farm. The Damariscotta Baptist Church, led by Pastor Marilee Harris, has served the region in fellowship since 1819 through outreach, assistance and prayer.

For more information or to RSVP, visit revisionenergy.com/events, call (207) 589-4171 or email hnoyes@revisionenergy.com.

