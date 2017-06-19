Community

Solar Array Dedication and Open House – Lincolnville

By David Kinney
Posted June 19, 2017, at 1:57 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Lincolnville Fire Stations, 470 Camden Road, Lincolnville, Maine

For more information: 207-763-3555; town.lincolnville.me.us

Town of Lincolnville Solar Array Dedication and Open House, Wednesday, June 21st from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Lincolnville Fire Station, 470 Camden Road (State Route 52). Live music, ice cream “sun”daes, electric car display, and solar Q&A. Come celebrate the 43.4 kilowatt solar array installed for the Town. Dedication ceremony at 5:15PM. Free and open to the public.

