Soils and Gardens Class

Saturday, April 29, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Washington County Community College, 1 College Drive, Calais, Maine
For more information: 207-454-3364
Mark Fulford, well-known teacher on soils and gardens, and a farm consultant, will be teaching a class on soils and gardens. Mark is from Monroe, Maine, and travels extensively to learn different ways of growing plants, and to share that knowledge with others. Mark states, “Plants can far exceed their known potential simply by improving living conditions of the plant and the soil it’s growing in.” He teaches ways to increase both yield and nutrient density of plants, often with less work, and he always comes with new ideas. Bring your lunch. Sponsored by the Sunrise County Food Alliance. No charge or registration; donations accepted. For more info, call 454-3364.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →