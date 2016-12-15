Softball coaches clinic slated at Husson

Posted Dec. 15, 2016, at 3:26 p.m.

Saturday, March 18, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Husson University, Newman Gymnasium, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-992-4928

BANGOR — Husson University Softball Coaches Clinic 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Newman Gymnasium, and is open to any level coach and high school softball players. The clinic will be an information session covering a variety of topics with live demos from the seven-time North Atlantic Conference Champions Husson softball coaching staff and current student athletes. Each coach will leave with a packet of practice drills for hitting, pitching, and fielding. Topics will include building a philosophy for success, practice planning, defensive drills for infield and outfield, catching, pitching and hitting mechanics, pitch calling/scouting opponents, recruiting potential student athletes. Signup is $40 per coach, $25 per student athlete. Pre-Register by March 14. Signup at the door is $45 per coach, and $25 per student. For information, call 992-4928 or via email allenter@husson.edu.

