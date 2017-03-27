Sofia Talvik Live House Concert

Saturday, April 15, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Hampden House Concerts, Fowler Rd, Hampden, ME
For more information: 207-433-0745; facebook.com/events/1885967031646225/
Sofia Talvik hails from Sweden, and is currently on the road for a 30+ stop tour of the US, including performances at such venues as NYC’s American Folk Art Museum.
“Even though this young lady is from Sweden, I’d place her at the forefront of the American vanguard. One listen will tell you why and how.” – PopDose
Unmistakably Nordic in flavor, Sofia Talvik somehow still conforms to American interpretations of her own original music, a North Sea siren blending sparkle and melancholy, creating a special niche of folk music that has been described as neo-folk.
The graceful vocals and guitar skills Sofia displayed on her latest album Big Sky Country earned her the #4 spot on The Telegraph’s Best Country Music Albums of 2016 (http://www.telegraph.co.uk/music/what-to-listen-to/best-country-music-albums-of-2016/) We’re very fortunate to have been able to sneak onto her schedule as she travels on to New York City.
Join us for an intimate performance by renowned Scandinavian artist Sofia Talvik on Saturday, April 15th! Tickets are $15, with all proceeds going to the artist. Doors 6:30, show 7:30. Reservations are required; please email concert@mile213.com, call 207-433-0745, or message us via FB.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →