Society of Mayflower Descendants in the State of Maine Spring Meeting

By Carla Rigby
Posted April 20, 2017, at 10:46 a.m.

Saturday, May 6, 2017 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Lucerne Inn , 2517 Main Road, Dedham, Maine

For more information: (207) 251-1990

The Society of Mayflower Descendants in the State of Maine will hold their spring meeting at the Lucerne Inn on May 6 beginning at Noon. Scholarship and Essay recipients will be honored. The guest speaker will be MARGARET FOLSOM CLEVELAND, the granddaughter of United States President Grover Cleveland and his wife, Frances Folsom Cleveland. For further information, contact Carla Rigby, Governor-Maine Mayflower Society at 207-251-1990 or DRHOPS@aol.com

