Tuesday, May 2, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow Street, Suite 100, Bangor, ME
For more information: 207-942-9343; www,peacock.org
Social Security: Myths and Facts
Peace & Justice Center’s weekly Action/Support gathering
Tuesday, May 2nd from 11am -12 noon
Peace & Justice Center, 96 Harlow St, Suite 100, Bangor
Social Security is a low-glamor, but very important and successful, federal program. What do we need to know to protect and extend it?
Elizabeth Johns of Orono will share information and facilitate the discussion. Her research focuses on older adults’ economic security. She has a PhD in gerontology from UMass Boston.
Karen Marysdaughter, Co-Coordinator
P&J Center of Eastern Maine
96 Harlow St, Suite 100, Bangor, ME 04401
207/942-9343
info@peacectr.org
www.peacectr.org
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →