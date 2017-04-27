Social Security: Myths and Facts

By Ilze Petersons,
Posted April 27, 2017, at 8:02 a.m.

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow Street, Suite 100, Bangor, ME

For more information: 207-942-9343; www,peacock.org

Social Security: Myths and Facts

Peace & Justice Center’s weekly Action/Support gathering

Tuesday, May 2nd from 11am -12 noon

Peace & Justice Center, 96 Harlow St, Suite 100, Bangor

Social Security is a low-glamor, but very important and successful, federal program. What do we need to know to protect and extend it?

Elizabeth Johns of Orono will share information and facilitate the discussion. Her research focuses on older adults’ economic security. She has a PhD in gerontology from UMass Boston.

Karen Marysdaughter, Co-Coordinator

P&J Center of Eastern Maine

96 Harlow St, Suite 100, Bangor, ME 04401

207/942-9343

info@peacectr.org

www.peacectr.org

