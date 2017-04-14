Community

Social Security Administration Online Class

Thursday, June 22, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St., Bangor, Maine

For more information: 2079478336

Do you need to apply for Social Security Benefits? Do you need a replacement Medicare card, benefit verification or want to get a retirement benefit estimate? Register for this workshop and receive guided instruction from the staff of the Social Security Administration on how to access benefits and information on their web site.

Call the Reference Desk at 947-8336 ext 126 to register.

For more information on applying for social security visit the Social Security Administration website: https://www.ssa.gov/

