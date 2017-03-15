Social Media Marketing for Bucksport Bay area

Monday, April 3, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Jewett School, 66 Bridge St., Bucksport, Maine
For more information: 207-780-4420; mainesbdc.org/marketingbucksport
This is the third free seminar is the series: Marketing Mondays for the Bucksport Bay area. Social media websites are among the most visited websites online and it’s important that you as a small business owner or non-profit be a part of them. How are companies like yours using social media to do more? What websites should you be using and how? When is it worth it to pay for ads? We’ll answer these questions and more looking at the most major social networks online today: Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Instagram, Pinterest, Google and YouTube.
Cost: Free
Registration is required.
Sponsored by the Maine Small Business Development Centers.
Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Call 207-780-4420.
