Social Media Marketing for Bucksport Bay area

By Chris Long
Posted March 15, 2017, at 3:05 p.m.

Monday, April 3, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Jewett School, 66 Bridge St., Bucksport, Maine

For more information: 207-780-4420; mainesbdc.org/marketingbucksport

This is the third free seminar is the series: Marketing Mondays for the Bucksport Bay area. Social media websites are among the most visited websites online and it’s important that you as a small business owner or non-profit be a part of them. How are companies like yours using social media to do more? What websites should you be using and how? When is it worth it to pay for ads? We’ll answer these questions and more looking at the most major social networks online today: Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Instagram, Pinterest, Google and YouTube.

Cost: Free

Registration is required.

Sponsored by the Maine Small Business Development Centers.

Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Call 207-780-4420.

