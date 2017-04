ORONO — The University of Maine women’s soccer team will host a day camp for 7-14-year-olds 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 17-21 on the UMaine campus. Participants should bring a lunch and be dressed to play upon arrival. Camp is $100 for the full week or $25 per day. For registration or information, contact assistant coach Liis Emajoe at liis.emajoe@maine.edu or by phone at 581-1495.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →