Snowshoes & Poetry: Hirundo Adventure

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Hirundo Wildlife Refuge, 1107 West Old Town Road, Old Town, Maine For more information: 207-299-0082; maineyogaadventures.com/workshops-om/hirundo

Join Maine Yoga Adventures for a wintertime adventure at Hirundo Wildlife Sanctuary. We’ll snowshoe, practice yoga, eat yummy food, and write our hearts out with local author and artist Cheryl Daigle.

Let’s hope for lots of snow!…

The adventure will begin outdoors with a guided snowshoe, taking in all of the wondrous nature that the Hirundo Wildlife Refuge has to offer. Only 10 miles from the University of Maine, Orono, the refuge is a 2,400 acre nature preserve, spanning Pushaw and Dead Streams, Lac d’Or (lake), vast wetlands, including a gently raised bog, Silver Maple Floodplain Forest, mixed hardwood and evergreen forests.

Holly, once a naturalist for Maine Audubon, will happily share some cold weather wildlife secrets for survival in wintertime habitats. Please bring your own snowshoes or let us know if you need a pair.

Along our walk, we’ll practice some gentle yoga in our snowshoes, both solo and using each other for support. No worries, absolute beginners welcome!

Afterwards adventurers will warm up inside the Hirundo shelter with hot drinks and vegetarian soup.

We’ll draw our focus to Cheryl Daigle who will lead us into a poetry workshop: leaning into hope & action through the spoken word.

This workshop will acknowledge the new political climate within which we find ourselves and will provide a space to reflect on what inspires us to action. Cheryl will include audio of writers who inspire her. Adventurers will have a terrific time with writing exercises and sharing their work aloud. Again, beginners are welcome, no published work of your own necessary. Come & raise your voice!

Cost: $75. Please register online at maineyogaadventures.com or call 299-0082.

