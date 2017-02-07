Outdoors

Snowshoeing with Midcoast Conservancy and Maine Farmland Trust

Posted Feb. 07, 2017, at 3:50 p.m.

Sunday, March 5, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Rolling Acres, Damariscotta Lake, Jefferson, Maine

JEFFERSON, Maine — Snowshoe 10 a.m.-noon Sunday, March 5, at Rolling Acres, a 130-acre protected property on Damariscotta Lake, with Midcoast Conservancy and Maine Farmland Trust. After the snowshoe, participants will convene in the farmhouse and discuss with local experts the importance of farmland protection, and its impact on the water quality of local lakes and waterways. Tea, coffee, and breakfast treats will be provided. Extra snowshoes will be available. RSVP to Caroline at caroline@mainefarmlandtrust.org or 338-6575.

