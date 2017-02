Saturday, March 11, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Georges River Land Trust, Ghent Road, Searsmont, Maine For more information: 207-338-1137; belfastbaywatershed.org

The Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition invites you to a snowshoe hike in the Georges River Land Trust. Meet at 9 am on Ghent Rd., off Rt. 131, at the bridge over the St. George River in Searsmont. The hike will be 5 miles, some steep. Bring water, lunch, warm layers.

