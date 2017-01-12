Snowshoe Demonstration at Hedgehog Mountain Trails, Freeport

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Hedgehog Mountain Trails, The trailhead is located on Hedgehog Mountain Road off Pownal Road., Freeport, Maine For more information: 207-552-7789; llbean.com/freeport

The New England SnowChaser Program brings snowshoe events to the region in collaboration with Tubbs Snowshoes and Atlas Snowshoe Company. L.L.Bean’s Outdoor Discovery School is partnering with the program to bring a free, family-friendly snowshoe demo to Hedgehog Mountain Trails in Freeport on Saturday, January 21 from 11 am to 5 pm. All are invited to attend.

The event will include:

• Snowshoe demos and trials, including tips and techniques.

• Guidance on outdoor exploration readiness, including proper clothing layering to keep you warm and safe.

• A chance to win a pair of snowshoes.

• Snacks and hot chocolate.

• And—fun activities and giveaways for the whole family.

