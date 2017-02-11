Saturday, March 4, 2017 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Lonesome Pine Trails, PO Box 372, Fort Kent, Maine For more information: 207-231-0386

SAT., MARCH 4, 2017

SNOWSHOE CHALLENGE!

1st Annual Snowshoe Race at Lonesome Pine Trails

Come and join us for the 1st Annual Snowshoe Challenge Race to take place at the Lonesome Pine Trails after all the Can-Am Crown Mushers have left the starting line.

— 11 years and under ($5 registration fee)

— 12 years to 15 years ($5 registration fee)

The above races are on a flat course.

— 16 years and above ($10 registration fee)

The above race runs up The Far Side trail and down the Founders trail.

