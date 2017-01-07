Community

Snowman Intergenerational Craft at the Jesup

By Melinda Rice
Posted Jan. 07, 2017, at 4:56 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, ME

For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Make the winter last a little longer by making a sock snowman at an intergenerational craft program at the Jesup Memorial Library on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. This craft is fun for everyone—parents, kids and grandparents. All you need is one child’s size white crewcut sock to make the snowman’s body, the Jesup will provide the rest.

For more information, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or mcorrion@jesuplibrary.org.

