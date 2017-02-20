Community

Smokey the Bear Poster Contest Winner

Rosalyn and her winning poster
Angeli Perrow
Kristen Eschman | BDN
By Kristen Eschman
Posted Feb. 20, 2017, at 11:50 a.m.

A poster created by Rosalyn O’Reilly has been chosen by the Hampden Garden Club as local winner of the Smokey the Bear/ Woodsy Owl Poster Contest. Rosalyn is a fourth grader at the George B. Weatherbee School in Hampden. Her poster has been sent on to the state competition that will be judged by the Garden Club Federation of Maine. The Garden Club sponsors this art contest each year for fourth graders as a way to foster a caring attitude toward our forests and outdoor environment.

