SMCC’s On-the-Spot Acceptance Days offer simple solution for college admission

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine—Southern Maine Community College is holding three On-the-Spot Acceptance Days allowing prospective students to meet one-on-one with college representatives and complete the entire admissions process for the Fall Semester in a single visit.

The SMCC Admissions Office will be open for extended hours on the South Portland Campus and the Midcoast Campus in Brunswick from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on:

• Thursday, June 22

• Tuesday, July 18, and

• Wednesday, August 16

During On-the-Spot Acceptance Days, students can complete their application, take their placement tests (from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.), start the financial aid process and sign up for new student orientation. No appointment is necessary and application fees will waived. Students who register those days will be entered to win a free class.

Prospective students can also stop by the Admissions Office anytime during regular business hours from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fall Semester classes begin August 28. Applications fees are waived during the entire month of June.

For more information about applying to SMCC and On-the-Spot Acceptance Day, please visit our website at http://startsmart.smccme.edu/on-the-spot-acceptance-days/ or contact the Admissions Office at admissions@smccMe.edu or 207-741-5800.

Southern Maine Community College (SMCC) is Maine’s largest and oldest community college. Founded in 1946, SMCC offers courses at its South Portland and Brunswick campuses, at community satellite locations and online. SMCC has among the lowest tuition and fees in New England and offers more than 40 degree programs.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →