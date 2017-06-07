Smart Studio Celebrates 50 Years!

Saturday, July 1, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, July 31, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Northeast Harbor Library, 1 Joy Road, Northeast Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-276-5152; smart-studio.com
Smart Studio is now 50 years old! To celebrate this milestone the gallery
is hosting a retrospective show at the Northeast Harbor Library for the
month of July 2017. Paintings on display include many works loaned by
private collectors. There will be a reception July 20th from 5-7 in the
Melon Room at the library.
