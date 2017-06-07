Next

Smart Studio Celebrates 50 Years!

Smart Studio, Main St, Northeast Harbor
Gail Cleveland | BDN
By Gail Cleveland,
Posted June 07, 2017, at 7:05 a.m.

Saturday, July 1, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, July 31, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Northeast Harbor Library, 1 Joy Road, Northeast Harbor, ME

For more information: 207-276-5152; smart-studio.com

Smart Studio is now 50 years old! To celebrate this milestone the gallery

is hosting a retrospective show at the Northeast Harbor Library for the

month of July 2017. Paintings on display include many works loaned by

private collectors. There will be a reception July 20th from 5-7 in the

Melon Room at the library.

