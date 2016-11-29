Small Works 2016 at Courthouse Gallery Dec 7—Dec 30

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Courthouse Gallery Fine Art, 6 Court Street, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207-667-6611; courthousegallery.com

Ellsworth: Courthouse Gallery Fine Art will host a holiday open house for its Small Works 2016 Show on Wednesday, December 14 from 5–7pm. Gallery artists participating in the show include Susan Amons, Janice Anthony, Siri Beckman, Jeffery Becton, Judy Belasco, Ragna Bruno, Gregory Dunham, Philip Frey, June Grey, Willaim Irvine, Jessica Lee Ives, Joseph Keiffer, Philip Koch, Ed Nadeau, John Neville, Linda Packard, Colin Page, Rebekah Raye, Lilian Day Thorpe, Alison Rector, Cynthia Stroud, David Vickery, Martha Wakefield. Artworks in the show can be viewed at facebook.com/courthousegallery. The event is free and open to the public.

