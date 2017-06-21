Small-Boat Enthusiasts Wanted

Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Harbor & Buoy Parks, 1 Harbor Park, Rockland, Maine
For more information: 800-565-4951; maineboats.com/boatshow
Boats Sought for First Annual “Small Boat Love-In” at Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors Show
Are you a small-boat enthusiast? Do you love to show off your boat? If so, you’ll want to trailer your beloved boat(s) to Rockland for the 2017 Small-Boat Love-In. This groovy gathering of power, sail, and human-powered boats under 22 feet in length will take place during the 15th Annual Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors Show, August 11-13, 2017 in Rockland.
There is no charge to participate. Come meet other owners, see new boat models on display, and learn restoration techniques — there will be ongoing exhibits all weekend.
It’s easy! Just register, then spiff up your beloved boat (of any kind or vintage), load it on its trailer, bring it to Rockland, and exhibit it for the weekend at the show. In return, you’ll receive four FREE weekend passes ($60 value) plus a subscription to Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors magazine and other great perks. Sponsored by Hewes & Co. and USHarbors.com.
A wide variety of craft is expected, power and sail, old and new, from Corsons to Whalers and bark canoes to fiberglass center consoles. Add your boat to the mix.
For more information or to arrange to bring your small boat visit maineboats.com/boatshow/small-boat-love-in OR contact: showinfo@maineboats.com or call 800-565-4951
Can’t make it to the show? Send us your favorite story about your boat (with photos). We’ll use the best submissions in our social media outreach, and give kudos to the best tales we receive.
Boats of many makes and models, power and sail, wood and fiberglass are expected.
15th Annual Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors Show
GENERAL INFORMATION
August 11-13, 2017, Harbor & Buoy Parks, Rockland
The show was founded in 2003 by Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors magazine, which is now in its 30th year. Held annually in early August on the waterfront in Rockland, the event attracts thousands of discerning attendees from all over the country and world. The three-day event is also Maine’s only in-the-water boat show. Admission: To honor the show’s 15th anniversary, each $15 adult ticket is good for all three days (kids under 12 always get in free). Special Access Passes are also available for $75. Gates open at 10 a.m. daily. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit maineboats.com/boatshow or call 800-565-4951.
*Please note: For the safety and enjoyment of all, no pets are allowed on show grounds (except bona fide service animals) and no baby strollers are allowed on the docks. Thanks for your consideration.
The show appreciates the support of its fine sponsors: Awlgrip/Interlux, Bangor Savings Bank, Bell’s Furry Friends Photography, Epifanes, Hewes & Co., LCI Fiber Optic Networks, Loyal Biscuit, Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors magazine, Maine Made: America’s Best, and USHarbors. The support of the City of Rockland, the Rockland Main Street program, and West Bay Rotary are also much appreciated.
