Friday, July 7, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 8, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 9, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Between Friends Art Center, 39 Center St., Brewer, Maine
For more information: (207) 989-7100; nextgenerationtheatre.com/now-showing
BREWER-Sleeping Beauty Kids, Friday July 7th & Saturday July 8th @ 6:00pm and Saturday July 8th & Sunday July 9th @ 2:00pm; Admission: $4 for students (up to 17) & $7 for adults
The sleeping Disney princess and her fairy friends face off against the evil Maleficent and her horrible goons in this adaptation of the classic Disney animated film.Good will always triumph in the end!
