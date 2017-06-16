Community

Sleeping Beauty Kids

By Tracey Marceron, Owner
Posted June 16, 2017, at 3:07 p.m.

Friday, July 7, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 8, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 9, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Between Friends Art Center, 39 Center St., Brewer, Maine

For more information: (207) 989-7100; nextgenerationtheatre.com/now-showing

Admission: $4 for students (up to 17) & $7 for adults

The sleeping Disney princess and her fairy friends face off against the evil Maleficent and her horrible goons in this adaptation of the classic Disney animated film.Good will always triumph in the end!

