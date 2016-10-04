Skype 101

By Bangor Public Library
Posted Oct. 04, 2016, at 2:28 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St., Bangor, ME

For more information: 2079478336; bpl.lib.me.us/computer_classes.html

kype 101 Remind Me about this Event Tell a Friend

Story continues below advertisement.

Contact: Clare Davitt 947-8336 cdavitt@bpl.lib.me.us

Do you have family members that live on the other side of the country or perhaps overseas? Friends you’d like to catch up with? Or perhaps you’ve got a distance job interview that requires a video conference. Skype is a free service that allows you to talk with and see your friends and family on your computer, tablet, or smartphone. If you’re wanting to start a Skype account or just want a refresher, this is a great opportunity to learn how to stay in connected to those who are most important in your life.

No registration required. You MUST have an email address to create a Skype account.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Port Clyde lobster boat sunk for the third time since AugustPort Clyde lobster boat sunk for the third time since August
  2. Longtime Bangor paramedic dies after scooter hit by carLongtime Bangor paramedic dies after scooter hit by car
  3. Some Katahdin region businesses see uptick from monument visitorsSome Katahdin region businesses see uptick from monument visitors
  4. Cabela’s to be bought by Bass Pro Shops for $5.5 billionCabela’s to be bought by Bass Pro Shops for $5.5 billion
  5. Millinocket police: Man suffers cut or stab wounds to throat, face

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Education