Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St., Bangor, ME For more information: 2079478336; bpl.lib.me.us/computer_classes.html

Contact: Clare Davitt 947-8336 cdavitt@bpl.lib.me.us

Do you have family members that live on the other side of the country or perhaps overseas? Friends you’d like to catch up with? Or perhaps you’ve got a distance job interview that requires a video conference. Skype is a free service that allows you to talk with and see your friends and family on your computer, tablet, or smartphone. If you’re wanting to start a Skype account or just want a refresher, this is a great opportunity to learn how to stay in connected to those who are most important in your life.

No registration required. You MUST have an email address to create a Skype account.

