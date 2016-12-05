Community

Skyliner dance

By Janet Klitch
Posted Dec. 05, 2016, at 11:08 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Next Generation Theatre, 39 Center St, Brewer, Maine

For more information: 207-989-7100; nextgenerationtheatre,com

Come Dance with the Skyliners – A 15 piece Big Band

Favorite arrangements from the 40’s & 50’s as well as swing, jazz, pop, waltz and Latin numbers.

Beer and wine available for those 21 and older.

Admission $10.00 For information call 989-7100.

Free ballroom dance lessons with “SMOOTH MOVES” 6-7pm

