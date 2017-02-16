Skiing, snowshoeing, and winter biking offered at Quarry Road Trails Community Ski Free Day Feb. 19

WATERVILLE, Maine — Local residents and visitors are invited to enjoy a day of cross-country skiing and other winter activities at Quarry Road Trails in Waterville Sunday, Feb. 19. This free community event hosted by the City of Waterville is the third and final Community Ski Free Day scheduled for the 2016-2017 winter season.

Ski and snowshoe trails are open all day throughout the season with lighting on over a mile of trail for night skiing until 9pm. In addition to skiing on miles of groomed trails, family-friendly activities between 10am and 1pm on February 19 include snowshoe tours led by Kennebec Messalonskee Trails volunteers, sledding and more. Kids and adults can try winter biking with the Central Maine chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association on fat bikes provided by the group and Mathieu’s Cycle & Ski. The Welcome Center yurt will be open from 10am until 4pm to provide ski rentals and free snowshoes to loan, snacks, and information. Quarry Road Trails’ state-of-the-art snowmaking system ensures that the ski trails are covered even in periods of low natural snowfall.

These free community events and the Quarry Road Trails are supported through ski pass sales, donations, collaboration with partnering organizations, and contributions from annual sponsors. This year’s gold level sponsors are Central Maine Motors, Inland Hospital, Kennebec Federal Savings, MaineGeneral, and Wallace Events, with bronze level support provided by Fortin’s Home Furnishings, Marden’s, and Sappi.

Quarry Road Trails is located at 300 Quarry Road in Waterville. For further information about the area, programs, and events, call Waterville Parks and Recreation at 680-4744 or visit quarryroad.org.

