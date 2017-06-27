Sketch, Study, Cartoon – Workflow in the Studio

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 255 Maine Street, Brunswick, Maine
For more information: 207-725-3276; bowdoin.edu/calendar/event.jsp?bid=895028&rid=103756
Museum curator Joachim Homann leads a discussion about selections of drawings on view in the exhibition Why Draw? 500 Years of Drawings and Watercolors at Bowdoin College. Presented by the Bowdoin College Museum of Art. Free and open to the public.
