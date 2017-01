Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: First Congregational Church, 8 Church St., Searsport, Maine

SEARSPORT, Maine — Sixth annual Valentine’s Chocolate Fest will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at First Congregational Church, 8 Church St. Chocolate dessert with a cup of tea or coffee. Proceeds benefit Greater Bay Area Ministerium’s Interfaith Fuel Fund.

