Sip n’ Print at the Jesup

By Melinda Rice
Posted April 26, 2017, at 12:38 p.m.

Friday, May 5, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME

For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Join Artwaves MDI’s Liz Cutler for a Sip n’ Print on Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library. At this event, we will be sipping wine and making botanical prints.

Using gelatin plates, learn to create your own prints that you can take with you at the end of the night. You will learn a variety of printmaking techniques during the event. The night is free but is limited to 18 people, ages 21 and up. Please sign up at the Jesup either at the front desk or by calling 207-288-4245, so we have a count for materials.

