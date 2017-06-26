Singer-songwriter Ellis Paul

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Celebration Barn Theater, 190 Stock Farm Road, South Paris, Maine
For more information: 207-743-8452; CelebrationBarn.com
Ellis Paul is one of those gifted singer/songwriters.Though some may refer to him as a folksinger, he is more, for lack of a better word, a singular storyteller, a musician whose words reach out from inside and yet also express the feelings, thoughts and sensibilities that most people can relate to in one way or another, regardless of age or upbringing. Ellis’ singular style has made him a staple at the Newport Folk Festival. He has played Carnegie hall and venues from Alaska to Miami, from Paris to London.
$25 in advance, $30 day of show
