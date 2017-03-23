Singer-Songwriter and Civil Rights Activist Reggie Harris to Perform Concert for a Cause

Friday, April 7, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: First Universalist Church, Unitarian Universalist, 169 Pleasant St, Auburn, Maine
For more information: 207-783-0461; uuconcerts.org
AUBURN—Concerts for a Cause, the new concert series at the First Universalist Church, Unitarian Universalist of Auburn, is pleased to be hosting a concert on Friday, April 7 at 7:30PM by singer-songwriter, lecturer, and cultural ambassador, Reggie Harris.
Steeped in the tradition of African American spirituals, folk, gospel, rock, and the music of civil and human rights, Reggie is recognized as a vibrant force in the acoustic music realm, and in educational and historical circles. In the spirit of his mentors, Pete Seeger, Harry Belafonte, and Bernice Johnson Reagon, he brings singing and smiles to the lips and hearts of every audience member.
“It is my great privilege to return to Maine, a state that has provided great opportunities of joy for me every summer, to bring stories and songs of hope and joy alive,” said Harris in response to the invitation to play Concerts for a Cause. “My show is a celebration of all that we are and hope to be…a community of people who use the arts to realize that dream that Martin Luther King Jr. left in our care. People should come to sing, listen and join with others in a spirit of light!”
As a founding artist in the John F. Kennedy Center’s “Changing Education Through the Arts” program, Reggie is a committed teacher and advocate for lifelong learning. He brings his “heart of the educator” to every performance—to every song. He’s been called a songwriter of great depth and passion. Reggie writes from a personal sense of mission that merges a world-wise point of view with a singularly hopeful stance that life, though often challenging, is filled with possibility and hope. His songs reveal thoughts about life and love and some of the deep aspects of the human experience, and cover topics ranging from his own personal journey to world issues and history.
Because of Reggie’s reputation for combining spirituals and roots music, historical inspiration, and moving original songs, often in the themes of unity and social justice, it’s been said Reggie’s slogan should be “Songs of Joy, Hope, and Freedom.” His performances showcase a fluid vocalist, arranger, and guitarist whose open spirit and wide smile create an atmosphere that rewards the ears, opens the heart, and consistently earns trust and joyful admiration from audiences of all ages and backgrounds.
Concerts for a Cause is a new concert concept started just recently at the church to bring special concerts to the L/A community while raising money for area charities. The concerts are produced by local musician and church choir director, Dave Rowe, with a lot of help from a very involved and capable committee of church members.
This concert will help raise money to support the Trinity Jubilee Center: a non-religious organization located in the heart of downtown Lewiston, Maine. The Center’s five programs, the Meals Program, Food Pantry, Day Shelter, Resource Center, and Refugee Integration Program, serve more than 1,000 people every week.
Tickets for this concert, which are $15 in advance or $18 at the door. To purchase tickets or for more information about this Reggie Harris concert or other Concerts for a Cause, visit or call the church at 207-783-0461.
