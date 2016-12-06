Sing for Peace, Sing for Justice!

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow Street, Suite 100, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-9343; hattp//www.peacectr.org

Sing for Peace, Sing for Justice!

Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine

96 Harlow Street, Bangor

We invite you to join our sing-a-long, every third Wednesday of the month, at the Peace and Justice Center, 96 Harlow St., Suite 100 in Bangor, from 5:30 pm to 7 pm.

Instruments, voices and ears are all welcome. It is a “circle jam” format with everyone in turn playing or suggesting a song with a peace & justice focus, or passing on to the next person if they just want to listen.

