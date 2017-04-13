Sinclair Art Show “Balance & Imbalance” Highlights Environmental Themes

Friday, April 21, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Home of Deb Poor, 40 River Road, Newcastle, Maine
For more information: 207-380-7047; marniesinclair.net
Damariscotta artist Marnie Sinclair announces the opening of her solo show “Balance & Imbalance”, running from April 21st through May 19th. The show is a collection of sculptures and paintings that reflect her love for nature and her concern for the impact climate change has on the environment. The show is exhibited at a private home in Newcastle and is a mixed-media exhibit, including sculptures made from found objects, paintings in pastel, and paper collages. The show is a culmination of seven years of Sinclair’s scientific research, coupled with freewheeling creative expression, to tell the complex story of climate change and environmental degradation, alongside the perfect balance and magic that exists in Nature.
Sinclair is a process artist working in many mediums, although sculpture is her preferred choice. Her work is divided into categories, some that celebrate Nature’s ability to maintain a natural balance between predator and prey, and some that illustrate the impact of our rising population and dependence on fossil fuels has on the environment. The subtitle of her show, “A celebration of nature and a call to action” describes the result she hopes her show will have on visitors. Sinclair says, “I have always used the creative process to sustain my balance.”
The show kicks off with an opening reception on Friday, April 21st from 5-7 p.m. at the home of Deb Poor, Newcastle. She said, “I love being part of the Damariscotta community, the arts, and Marnie’s work. I think it only fitting to have a show dedicated to the environment in my ‘environmentally correct’ (passive solar) house.” Visitors are invited to view the artwork, meet Marnie, and enjoy light refreshments. The show is a traveling exhibit, and therefore the artwork is not for sale; however, Marnie’s newly published book that describes her art is for sale, and will be available at the exhibit. The 4-color paperback is 56 pages, and contains photographs of her art and the science that inspired each creation.
In addition to the opening reception, visitors are invited to attend any of four “Meet the Artist” events. These evenings will be held on four Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m., on April 26th, May 3rd, May 10th, and May 17th. Marnie will be at each of these events to greet visitors and answer questions. Visitors are also invited to make a private appointment to view the artwork, if more convenient.
“Balance & Imbalance” is exhibited at the home of Deb Poor, 40 River Road, Newcastle. Call Deb Poor at 380-7047 or email her at dpoor@tidewater.net for more information. The Sinclair Gallery is located at 172 Bristol Road, Damariscotta, and is open by chance or appointment. Contact Marnie Sinclair at www.marniesinclair.net, or call 508-667-6475.
