Simpson Memorial Library to hold bake sale at local store

Posted Oct. 04, 2016, at 12:13 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Ye Ole General Store, Route 2, Carmel, Maine

CARMEL, Maine — The Simpson Memorial Library in Carmel will hold a bake sale 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Ye Ole General Store on Route 2. The church’s bakers are known for their excellent pies, cookies, squares, breads and more. Money earned at this sale will go toward the purchase of office supplies and replacement computers for the library.

 

