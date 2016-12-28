Simpson Library in Carmel using new space to expand programming

By Becky Ames, Library director

CARMEL — The year 2016 has been a very busy one for Simpson Memorial Library, 8 Plymouth Road in Carmel.

The new addition is complete. This would not have happened without the generous donations from the town of Carmel, its citizens and private donations, and the expertise of Aaron Newcomb Building Company and John Spadola, architect.

The reconstructed library has new space for patrons to work, read and browse the collection. There also is a long-needed restroom. The teens have their own space and the children’s area is filled with books, toys and has window seats for children to sit and read.

The library is able to offer access to Maine InfoNet Download Library for e-books and audiobooks for its patrons, which expands the traditional collection of books, audiobooks and DVDs to patrons who cannot always make it to the library building.

The summer read program theme was “On Your Mark, Get Set, Read.” Retired educator Paula Leavitt did two programs, “Building Bridges” and the “Math Olympics.”

Other activities for the year included a program about ticks and the diseases they carry, Adult Summer Read program, Adult Coloring Nights, a visit from author Jim Haskell, “Death and Desserts” with Maine authors, Lea Wait, Kate Flora and Dorothy Cannell. John Ford and Mark Nickerson came in the fall for their second visit to share stories about their careers with the Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police, respectively.

The library had a float in the Carmel Day’s parade. At the annual Christmas tree lighting, Girl Scout Troop 1035 put up the luminaries along the walkway to the Carmel Historical Society’s Paul Haskell House and sang to the crowd. Parents and children enjoyed lighting the tree, caroling and walking to the Haskell House for refreshments.

Story hour and Babies Love Books programs provided a fun experience for children and parents. The crafters met on Thursday afternoons in the winter. Lorie Darling did two programs for the crafters group.

The library’s Home Bound program continues to grow and serve families in Carmel.

The staff thanked everyone who donated time and gifts to the library in 2016.

